TSRTC Provides Free Bus Ride For Class 10 Students on SSC Exam Days

Good news for the tenth class students who are attending the final exams. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced that students who are writing the SSC exams from May 23 to June 1 can travel in the TSRTC buses for free of cost. The students have to produce their exam hall ticket and bus pass.

According to TSRTC, "The service will be available at exam centres anywhere in the State. The student can travel free of cost from the stop to the examination centre and back on producing their exam hall ticket."

A total of 5, 09, 275 students are expected to appear for the tenth class exam this year.

