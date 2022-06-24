TSRTC Bus Fares to Increase Again!

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is likely to increase bus fares once again. TSRTC has already increased the prices by 35% in the name of diesel cess, toll cess, passenger safety cess, etc., According to the reports, TSRTC is planning to increase the bus prices again by 20 to 30%.

A few days ago, TSRTC announced the diesel cess in slabs of Rs 5 and above depending on the distance travelled by the passengers in all types of buses.

TSRTC student bus pass fares in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and rural areas of districts were also increased. The bus pass charges have not increased in the last three years.

It is said that there will be a hike of 30% on tickets in a distance of below 100kms. According to the reports, a 20% hike is applicable for Pallevelugu, Ordinary, Express buses.

