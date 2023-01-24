TSRTC Official Twitter Handle Hacked

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director's official Twitter handle (@tsrtcmdoffice) was hacked.

On Sunday night, unidentified people reportedly hacked the account and began tweeting using the handle. Citizens who discovered the account had been hacked quickly reported it to the RTC officials. "This is an incident that happened despite adopting all safety measures. We do not endorse any tweets from our handle," the TSRTC said in a statement.

The RTC officials stated that they were working with Twitter support to resolve the issue as soon as possible. In this case, no police report was filed.