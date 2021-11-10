HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar in a statement issued on Tuesday, has objected to the advertisement featuring Telugu actor Allu Arjun, which portrayed the TSRTC services in poor light. VC Sajjanar said demeaning the TSRTC would not be tolerated by the TSRTC management.

Sajjanar said the TSRTC would send a legal notice to the actor and to the firm promoting the advertisement. The authorities have already registered cases against those putting up stickers and pamphlets in buses and bus stations and also on those who are spitting pan and gutkha in buses and outside, he said.

As seen in the Rapido advertisement, the actor playing the role of dosa seller is seen telling a customer the advantages of the Rapido bike and the taxi-bike aggregator app, when compared to the RTC bus ride. The presentation of the ad was degrading and talks about the experience of traveling on a bus in a demeaning way. A section of the audience has also not appreciated the way the RTC was being shown.

The ad campaign has been conceptualized by Mumbai-based Enormous Brands, features actors Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun in both Hindi and Telugu films, where they play a street-side Chole Kulcha and Dosa seller respectively.

Incidentally, the advertisement was directed by the Ala Vaikunthapuramlo director Trivikram Srinivas which was mentioned in the Rapido tweet. Director Trivikram occasionally directs Telugu film ads with stars.

VC Sajjanar requested all celebrities and eminent personalities who are in a position to influence public opinion to desist from promoting content that is detrimental to public transportation and public good.

Senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar, who took charge as Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) after his stint with the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has come up with new and innovative strategies to bring the TSRTC back to its lost glory. Apart from his surprise checks, the MD has also introduced a feedback and complaint mechanism for the commuters to address their issues which are also being addressed quickly.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, Rapido, or the brand agency are yet to respond to the issue.

Also Read: VC Sajjanar Shares Mahesh Babu's Meme, Says Travel In TSRTC Is Safe and Cost Effective