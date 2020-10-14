The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation(TSRTC) has been incurring a daily loss of Rs 8 crore owing to the coronavirus crisis. The TSRTC employees alleged that the management is deducting their salaries. It is a well-known fact that every year Dasara bonus will be given to employees, but this time it looks like RTC is likely to skip the bonus.

On this occasion, the Telangana RTC Staff and Federation appealed to the RTC management to pay a bonus to the RTC workers so that they can celebrate the Dasara festival happily. "RTC workers will be given a festival advance for every Dasara. In the united Andhra Pradesh, RTC used to give festival advance along with monthly salaries;,bonus used to be given for Dasara for Hindus whereas festival advance used to be given during the time of Christmas and Ramzan for Christians and Muslims respectively. But this time the RTC is likely to skip the Dasara bonus. RTC will recover Rs. 4500 paid per employee from their salary within a period of ten months. A total of Rs 25 crore will be spent from the treasury. No information was given as why the advance was not paid along with the salary this time. At least on the day of Saddula Bathukamma festival, the employees want the management to give bonus to the employees."

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses in Hyderabad that were off roads for the last six months, along with inter-state services to Karnataka and Maharashtra resumed their services recently. With public transportation remaining shut owing to the lockdown, Telangana State Transport Corporation (TSRTC) experienced huge losses in their earnings in the financial year 2020-21.