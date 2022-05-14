TSRTC Makes Bus Travel Safe, Night Buses In These Routes

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is planning to run the buses round the clock. TSRTC has already started the night bus services. These night buses will be available from 10 pm to 4 am.

More than 200 train services run from Secunderabad to various other places. Some trains reach the city at the midnight and some will reach the city in the early hours of the morning. At the same time some trains depart from 3.30 am. As a result, most of the people are facing problems in reaching the Secunderabad railway station either in the early hours of the morning or late night. So, to avoid the problems of the passengers TSRTC has come up with an idea. TSRTC is planning to run the buses on some specific routes.

Two buses are available from Secunderabad station to Patancheru from 12 am to early morning. After 4 am regular buses are available.

Night buses are also available from Secunderabad station to Afzal Gunj, Mehdipatnam, Borbanda, and other places. A bus is available on these routes for every half an hour to 45 minutes.

The authorities are planning to run two more buses from Chilakaluguda Cross Road, Secunderabad to Hayat Nagar. Night buses are also available from Chilakaluguda to Ibrahimpatnam. Buses are available from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station to Lingampally. All types of bus passes are allowed on these night buses and passengers can also travel on night buses with Travel As You Like (TAYL) tickets as well.

