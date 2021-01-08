TSRTC To Deliver Bus Passes At Doorsteps

A good news for the people of Hyderabad who use RTC buses. Now, there is no need to stand in queues to get the bus pass. The management of TSRTC is planning to send bus passes home. One can avail this opportunity by calling to the number 80082 04216. RTC Greater Hyderabad Zone ED Venkateshwarlu said that they can call to the number from any place and they would deliver the bus pass to their homes.

However, RTC officials made it clear that there should be not less than five pass holders. He further added, for home delivery, there is no need to pay a single penny. In Hyderabad, there are a total of 31 bus pass centres and these centres will be open from 7.30 am to 8.15 pm.

Here are the prices for different bus passes:

Ordinary - 950

Metro Express - 1070

Metro Deluxe - 1185

Airport Pushpak - 2625

NGO Ordinary - 320

NGO Metro Express - 450

NGO Metro Deluxe - 575