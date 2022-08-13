TSRTC Bus Parade on Tank Bund to Showcase Telangana Culture and Heritage

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is preparing a Grand Bus Parade at Tank Bund on August 13th at 4 p.m. as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations. The parade will include a music band, motor bikes, and a historic Albion Bus brought from London and commissioned in 1932, showcasing Telangana's culture and traditions.

"The Albion Bus was in operation beginning in 1932, when TSRTC was known as the Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department (NSRRTD), with a seating capacity of 19, which is still a source of pride for the corporation," said VC Sajjanar, TSRTC Managing Director.

The celebration will begin in Rotary Park with the Vivekananda Statue and conclude at the Ambedkar Statue. According to a press release, thousands of members of the general public, public transportation passengers, RTC employees, and others are expected to attend the event.

TSRTC has also announced that two of its oldest employees, Narasimha (98) and Sathiah (92) — both of whom formerly worked for NSRRTD — will take part in the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu celebrations at Bus Bhavan on August 15. The two veteran employees will be honoured for their services to TSRTC.