TSRTC Bus Charges: VC Sajjanar Justifies Fare Hike

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, said that TSRTC never wants to trouble its commuters but the increase in the bus fare is unavoidable as the corporation is facing huge losses. He further stated that there is an increase in diesel prices, spare parts, etc.,

It is all known knowledge that TSRTC announced a hike of 25 paise per kilometre for ordinary and Palle Velugu buses and 30 paise per kilometre for express, deluxe, garuda, and other services. The last hike of 20 paise was in December 2019 but that didn't help much because of Covid.

VC Sajjanar said that "The proposed hike may not help TSRTC to come out of its losses, but at least it will help in running it well."

In a press conference, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said that "The revenue from tickets is necessary for RTC’s survival. In spite of inflation in prices of diesel and petrol since 2019, we have maintained our tariff. The corporation has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the last two years. They have now come down to Rs 600 crore."