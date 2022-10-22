TSRTC Announces DA Arrears for its Employees

As a Diwali gift to its employees , the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced payment of three Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears amounting to Rs 15 crores. In addition to this, the TSRTC had also announced payment of Diwali advances of Rs 20 crore to its employees.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan along with Vice Chairman & Managing Director VC Sajjanar, stated that the corporation released three DA arrears out of five pending arrears. The chairman stated that an amount of Rs 25 crore is being released by the corporation for payment of salaries of 8,053 employees who did not get salaries during Sakala Janula samme, besides Rs 20 crore towards payment of earned leaves to retired employees.

Stating that the Telangana government was extending all support to TSRTC, Govardhan said no other state government was extending such support to road transport corporations in respective states like the Telangana government. The state government has allocated Rs 1500 crore in the budget for the corporation and the TSRTC was now slowly limping back from difficult times. He said compared to last one year RTC income had increased from Rs 9 crore to Rs 14 crore due to various measures taken by the management.

