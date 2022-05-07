TSRTC Airport Special Pushpak Bus Stops in Hyderabad

TSRTC is coming up with new plans and strategies in order to make the travel of the people so easy. Now, Pushpak services are available round the clock and the bus services are not available to the airport but also reach many other destinations faster. Here is the list of TSRTC Pushpak buses and timings.

TSRTC took to its Twitter and tweeted, "Not only to airport, #TSRTC Pushpak buses drop you at many other destinations. Here is the schedule! See you soon in Pushpak!(sic)" Here is the tweet.

Not only to airport, #TSRTC Pushpak buses drop you at many other destinations. Here is the schedule! See you soon in Pushpak!#TSRTCAirportLiner #ChooseTSRTC pic.twitter.com/VdNaeD7xxq — TSRTC (@TSRTCHQ) May 6, 2022

TSRTC also provided RTC buses to the students of Social Welfare Residential Schools for their safe travel to their IPE Centers.

Sir. Thank you very much for providing RTC Buses to the Students of Social Welfare Residential Schools for their safe travel to their IPE Centers.RTC is the safest mode of transport and doing great service to the common people, particularly to the needy students. @tsrtcmdoffice pic.twitter.com/iJU5LPERq1 — TSWREI SOCIETY (@TSWREISOCIETY) May 6, 2022

