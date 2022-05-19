TSRJC-CET 2022 To Be Held On June 6

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Residential Junior Colleges-Common Entrance Test (TSRJC-CET) 2022 will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm on June 6. A total of 40,281 candidates who applied for the entrance test can download their hall tickets from the website https://tsrjdc.cgg.gov.in/ from May 28. TREIS secretary CH Ramanakumar said in a statement on Thursday.

The TSRJC-CET is conducted for admissions into MPC, BPC and MEC courses offered by the 35 residential junior colleges under the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society for the academic year 2022-23.

