TSPSC Postpones Two tests on Suspected Hacking

The written exam for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer being conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission on Sunday has been postponed due to suspected hacking of question paper online.

A police case has been registered and candidates were informed individually through SMS about postponement of the exam, a release of the Commission said.

The Commission also postponed veterinary assistant surgeon exams which are scheduled to be conducted on March 15, 16.

A case has been registered with the police by the authorities in this regard.

