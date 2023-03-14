HYDERABAD: Shocking facts have come to light during the questioning of P Praveen Kumar the alleged mastermind behind the suspected leak of the Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC) paper for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer. It is reported that the police who seized his mobile phone found nude pictures of women and chat messages during verification. His phone has been sent for forensic analysis and a report is awaited.

Praveen who joined the TSPSC as a Junior Assistant in 2017 was working in the verification department there. In the course of his work there he is said to have taken the phone numbers of several women and developed friendships with them while resolving the technical issues. He is also said to have developed intimate relationships with them and police found Whatsapp chat messages and nude pictures of women in his phone as part of the investigation. The TSPSC paper leak case has stirred a sensation in the State of Telangana and sparked protests at several places in the city of Hyderabad.

Nine persons including Praveen an Assistant Section Officer and who is also the PS to the TSPSC Secretary were taken into custody on Monday in connection with the paper leak, based on a complaint filed at Begum Bazaar police station over the alleged hacking and leaking of the question paper. Several persons related to the case are said to be on the run and the Task Force police are on the lookout for them.

Meanwhile, the TSPSC on Saturday postponed the written examination scheduled to be held on March 12 for the Town Planning Building Overseer post. The accused have been sent to court for judicial custody.

