TSPSC Paper Leak: 9 Accused Sent To 14 -Day Police Remand

HYDERABAD: Nampally sessions court on Tuesday sent the nine persons who were accused in connection with the alleged question paper leak of a Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam to 14 days police remand. The accused who were taken into custody on Monday were presented before the court today. They were later sent to Chanchalguda police station after medical tests were conducted on them.

The accused include P Praveen Kumar an Assistant Section Officer and the PS to the TSPSC Secretary, two candidates who had purchased the leaked paper, Rajasekhar Reddy, an outsourcing employee who was working as a network administrator, a Gurukula teacher named Renuka, her husband who was working with the DRDA, a Panchayat Raj department employee, and a police constable.

Police investigating the suspected leak of a paper, which was scheduled on March 12 for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer, found that the accused were allegedly involved in data breach, stealing, and leaking of TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (AE) question paper for which the exam was already held on March 5.

The TSPSC on Saturday postponed the written examination scheduled to be held on March 12 for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer on account of suspected hacking and leak of the papers and filed a complaint at Begum Bazaar police station.

During the course of the investigations, police found that Praveen had colluded with a network administrator and had leaked the TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (AE) question paper and the scam had unfolded on Monday with the arrest of the nine accused. Reports suggest that few others are still on the run and the police are on the lookout for them.

