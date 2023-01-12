TSPSC Ordered to Release Group-1 Prelims Result

The Telangana High Court has permitted Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to release Group-1 preliminary exam results. The High Court heard the appeal of the TSPSC on the locality dispute of a candidate and it has been directed to file counterclaims on the dispute. However, the court suggested that Group-1 preliminary results can be released for now. The court made it clear that the locality of the candidate will be settled after the dispute.

It is known that TSPSC conducted the preliminary examination for Group-1 posts on October 16. In all, 3,80,081 candidates applied for these posts and 2,85,916 candidates appeared for the exam. TSPSC released the primary key on October 29 and received objections from the candidates. On the doubts expressed by the candidates, the recommendations of the subject expert committee were considered and five questions were deleted.

Later, the final key was released on November 15. 29, 48, 69, 82, 138 questions have been deleted as per master question paper. In all, 50 people will be selected for mains for each job. That means, a total of 25,150 candidates will qualify for the Group-1 Mains exam.

Also Read: TSPSC Group-1 Preliminary Exam Results Date Announced