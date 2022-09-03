TSPSC Notifies 1540 AEE Vacancies

In a good news to job aspirants, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday notified 1,540 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) in various departments.

The notified vacancies were 302 AEE (civil) in PR & RD department (Mission Bhagiratha), 211 (civil) in PR & RD department, 147 (civil) in MA & UD-PH, 15 (civil) in Tribal Welfare, 704 vacancies including 320 civil engineers, 84 mechanical engineers, 200 electrical engineer and 100 agriculture engineers in I & CAD, three (mechanical) in I & CAD (GWD), 145 (civil) in TR & B and 13 (electrical) in TR & B departments.

