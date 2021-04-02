TSPSC Notification Issued For Replacement Of 127 Jobs In Telangana

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recently issued a job notification. Telangana Public Service Commission has announced that 127 jobs will be filled by this notification‌.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TSPSC Jobs 2021 from 01 April 2021 on the official website. However, the last date is not yet released.

A total of 127 vacancies are available, of which 15 are for Senior Assistant posts, and 112 are for Junior Assistant positions.

These posts are in PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University. The recruitment includes senior and junior assistant posts and also Junior Typist and Senior Typist posts.

PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University has 15 Senior Assistant and 10 Junior Assistant Typist posts. Also, Professor Jayashankar has 102 junior assistant jobs at Telangana Agricultural University.

Qualification for these posts, important dates, etc. will be available on the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ after 5 PM on (April 1st). Candidates can check the Telangana Public Service Commission's website for complete details.

Candidates would be able to check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and application process, once the detailed notification is released.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 01 April 2021

Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant in P.V. Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University - 15

Junior Assistant-cum-Typist in P.V. Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University - 10

Junior Assistant-cum-Typist in Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University - 102

Eligibility Criteria for TSPSC Jr Typist & Jr Assistant Posts

The candidates would be able to check the qualification and age limit once the detailed notification is uploaded.

How to Apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Posts

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the Telangana Public Service Commission’s website from 01 April 2021 from 5.00 PM onwards.

Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Short Notification Download

Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Website