TSPSC Notification For Engineer Jobs, Check Eligibility and Last Date to Apply
Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a notification for 833 engineering jobs in various departments.
Applications are invited online from qualified candidates through the proforma application to be made available on Commission’s website from September 28 to October 21 for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer & Technical Officer in various Engineering Services.
Detailed Notification with breakup of vacancies, age, and scale of pay, community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available at Commission’s Website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.
Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Mission Bhagiratha -62 posts
Assistant Engineer In Panchayat Raj and Rural Development- 41 posts
Assistant Engineer in Municipal Administration &Urban Development - Public Health- 13 posts
Municipal Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Municipal Administration & Urban Development - Public Health- 29 posts
Technical Officer in Municipal Administration & Urban Development - Public Health- 09 posts
Assistant Engineer in Tribal Welfare Department- 03 posts
Assistant Engineer in Irrigation & Command Area Development Dept-227 posts
Assistant Engineer(Civil) in Ground Water department-12 posts
Assistant Engineer in Transport Roads and Buildings Department- 38 posts
