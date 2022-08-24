TSPSC Job Notification to Fill Vacancies in Forest College and Research Institute Mulugu

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced 27 new job openings at Mulugu's Forest College and Research Institute. The TSPSC has opened online applications from qualified applicants via the proform application, which will be made accessible on the Commission's website, www.tspsc.gov.in.

Online applications must be submitted between September 6 and 27, and bound booklets must be submitted by registered mail or in person between September 6 and 30. Two Professors, four Associate Professors, and 21 Assistant Professors have been announced. For further information visit its website.

Source: Telangana Today