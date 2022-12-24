TSPSC Issues Notification for 581 Posts in SC, ST, BC Welfare Departments

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued a notification for 581 vacancies of Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-I and II, Matron Grade-I and II, Warden Grade-I and II, and Lady Superintendent in different welfare departments.

The notified vacancies include 228 Hostel Welfare Officers Grade-II Male in Scheduled Caste Development department, 140 Hostel Welfare Officers Grade-II in BC Welfare department and 106 Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II in Tribal Welfare department.

The online submission of applications for direct recruitment to the notified posts will commence on January 6 and the last date to apply is up to 5 pm on January 27.

Applications can be submitted on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

Also Read: TSPSC Group-4 Online Application Process Postponed: Check New Date