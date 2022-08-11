TSPSC Issues Notification For 53 Vacancies Of Divisional Accounts Officer

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notification for general recruitment to 53 vacancies of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade-II in Director of Works Accounts. Out of the 53 vacancies, 28 are in multi-zone I and 25 in multi-zone II.

The candidates who are applying for the examination should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university and the recruitment examination is likely to be held in the month of December. It will be conducted in the computer-based or OMR (offline) mode.

The selection of candidates will be based on the marks scored in the written test. The candidates who have been selected will be called for certificate verification. The registration process will begin on the commission’s website on August 17 with the last being September 6.

In the examination, there are 150 objective type questions on general studies and general abilities in paper-I and paper-II have 150 objective type questions on arithmetic and mensuration which is of SSC standard. The paper-I is for 150 marks with a duration of 150 minutes, while the paper-II conducted for 300 marks is to be completed in 150 minutes. Both paper-I and II will be conducted in English and Telugu languages.