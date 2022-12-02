TSPSC Group 4 Syllabus For 2022

In a good news to unemployed in the state, the Telangana State Public Service Commission(TSPSC) has released Group IV notification to fill up 9,168 vacancies in various departments.

Agriculture and Co-Operation Department: 44

Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries: 02

Backward Classes Welfare Department: 307

Consumer Affairs Food & Civil Supplies Department: 72

Energy Department: 02

Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department: 23

Finance Department: 255

General Administration Department: 05

Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department: 338

Higher Education Department: 742

Home Department: 133

Industries and Commerce Department: 07

Irrigation and Command Area Development: 51

Labour, Employment Training and Factories Department: 128

Minorities Welfare department: 191

Municipal Administration and Urban Development: 2701

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: 1245

Planning Department: 02

Revenue Department: 2077

Scheduled Castes Development Department: 474

Secondary Education Department: 97

Transport, Roads and Buildings Department: 20

Tribal Welfare Department: 221

Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department: 18

Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department: 13

The written examination will be conducted in the month of April or May. The examination consists of two papers. The subjects that are included in the exam are General Knowledge, Secretarial Abilities. Each paper is of 150 marks. The time allocated for each paper is 150 minutes.

The candidates can submit their application from December 23 to January 12 through TSPSC official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

Syllabus for recruitment to the Group 4 vacancies

Paper-1 General Studies

Paper- 2 Secretarial Abilities

SYLLABUS PAPER-I:

GENERAL STUDIES

1. Current affairs.

2. International Relations and Events.

3. General Science in everyday life.

4. Environmental Issues and Disaster Management.

5. Geography and Economy of India and Telangana.

6. Indian Constitution: Salient Features.

7. Indian Political System and Government.

8. Modern Indian History with a focus on Indian National Movement.

9. History of Telangana and Telangana Movement.

10. Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Literature of Telangana.

11. Policies of Telangana State.

PAPER-II: SECRETARIAL ABILITIES

1) Mental Ability. (Verbal and non-verbal)

2) Logical Reasoning.

3) Comprehension.

4) Rearrangement of sentences with a view to improving analysis of a passage. 5) Numerical and Arithmetical abilities.

