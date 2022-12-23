In a sudden update, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the online registration dates for the vacancies of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor, and Ward Officer in various departments under Group-IV Services.

The TSPSC has stated that due to technical reasons the dates were deferred.

Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from December 30 onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is January 19, 2023, up to 5.00 PM.

Earlier the application procedure was to commence on 23rd December which is today and the last date for online application was up to 05:00 PM on the 12th of January.

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the Group-IV Services can visit the TSPSC website www. tspsc. gov. in and apply online in the prescribed proforma from Dt:30/12/2022 to Dt:19/01/2023 up to 05:00 PM.

For any issues applicants can call Ph:040-22445566 between 0.30 A.M to 5:00 P.M on working days)

