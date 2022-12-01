TSPSC Group 4 2022 Notification Released, Check Posts, Dates

Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday released Group IV notification to fill up 9,168 vacancies. The eligible candidates can submit their applications for the posts from December 23 to January 12. As per the note released from the commission, the written examination will be conducted in the month of April or May.

The candidates can access detailed Group-IV notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, community, education qualifications and other deatails of the notification will be available at the commission's website https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/

Below are the vacancies in various departments: