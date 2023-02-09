TSPSC Group 4 Exam To Be Held on July 1

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct Group 4 exam on July 1, 2023.

The Group 4 paper- I exam will be held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM while the paper-II exam will be conducted in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. Hall Tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

The commission has received 9,51,321 applications. The government had notified 8039 vacancies for Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant and Ward Officer in various departments.

Also Read: NIT Students Among 4 Arrested by Hyderabad Police For Malpractice in GRE, TOEFL