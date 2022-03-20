TSPSC Group 1 Syllabus, Reference Books

The Telangana government is going to release notification for filling up 80,039 vacant posts. This announcement gave new energy to the job aspirants. Here is the syllabus and the list of books to refer to the TSPSC Group-I exam.

TSPSC Group I is a three-stage examination:

Preliminary Examination

Mains Examination

Personality Test

Preliminary Examination consists of a single paper titled General Studies and Mental Ability

Mains Examination consists of six papers with each paper having a weightage of 150 marks

Personality Test is an oral interview for 100 marks

Recommended Resources:

IR from a standard GK book like Manorama

General Science: India’s Achievements in Science and Technology

Basics of physics, chemistry and biology along with the developments in space technology, defence technology, and biotechnology in India, satellite launches, missiles must be covered.

NCERT Class 8 to 10 Science textbooks – for basics in Sciences ISRO website – for important achievements in Science and Technology IYB – Space Technology and Defence chapters – for achievements in Science and Technology.

Environmental Issues:

Disaster Management- Prevention and Mitigation Strategies. Students must focus on topics like the meaning of sustainable development and Disaster Management, Summits, new species discovered, endangered species, names, and location of recent disasters.

NCERT Class 8 to 10 Disaster Management textbooks, ICSE Class 8 to 12 Environment textbooks

Economic and Social Development of India:

The concepts in the economy like national income, types of plans, data related to the economy (GDP, Fiscal deficit) and social development (eg – IMR, MMR, Child Sex ratio), and details of the schemes and policies launched by the Government of India.

Recommended Resources:

Indian Economy by Dutt and Sundaram – for concepts NCERT Class 9 to 12 Economy textbooks – for concepts Socio-Economic Survey of India – for economic data and schemes.

(Inputs from Telangana Today)

