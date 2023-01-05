TSPSC Group-1 Preliminary Exam Results Date Announced

Telangana State Group -1 preliminary examination results are likely to be announced in three or four days. The preparations in this regard are made by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The commission is also likely to announce Group-1 exam mains examination date along with the preliminary exam.

Keeping in view the UPSC Civil Services Examination, the commission has decided to conduct the mains exam in the first week of April, according to a report from the dailies.

The TSPSC had issued Group-1 notification to fill 503 vacancies. About 2,85,316 candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted on October 16, 2022.

Candidates can check their results through the commssion's webiste https://www.tspsc.gov.in/

