TSPSC Group 1 Exam Pattern Announced, Check Here
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announcec Telangana Group 1 Mains examination pattern. The commission has approved the recommendations of subject experts committee.
Group-I Mains
Paper-I: General Essay
Section-I (1 x 50 = 50 Marks)
1. A). …… (OR) B). …… (OR) C). …….
Section-II(1 x 50 = 50 Marks)
2. A). …… (OR) B). …… (OR) C). …….
Section-III (1 x 50 = 50 Marks)
3. A). …… (OR) B). …… (OR) C). …….
Paper-II: History, Culture & Geography
Section-I - (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)
History and Culture of India, with special reference to Modern Period (1757 to 1947 A.D.)
Section-II (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)
History and Cultural Heritage of Telangana
Section-III (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)
Geography of India and Telangana
Paper-III: Indian Society, Constitution & Governance
Section-I (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)
Indian Society, Structure, Issues and Social Movements
Section-II (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)Constitution of India
Section-III (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)
Governance
Paper-IV: Economy & Development
Section-I (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)
Indian Economy and Development
Section-II (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)
Telangana Economy
Section-III (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)
Development and Environmental Problems
Paper-V: Science &Technology and Data Interpretation
Section-I (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)
The role and impact of Science and Technology
Section-II (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)
Modern Trends in application of knowledge of science
Section-III (25 x 2 = 50 Marks)
Data Interpretation and Problem Solving
Paper-VI: Telangana Movement and State Formation
Section-I (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)The idea of Telangana (1948-1970)
Section-II (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)
Mobilisational phase (1971 -1990)
Section-III (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)
Towards Formation of Telangana State (1991-2014)
Group-I Mains General English (Qualifying Test) (X Class Standard)
