TSPSC Group 1 Exam Pattern Announced, Check Here

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announcec Telangana Group 1 Mains examination pattern. The commission has approved the recommendations of subject experts committee.

Group-I Mains

Paper-I: General Essay

Section-I (1 x 50 = 50 Marks)

1. A). …… (OR) B). …… (OR) C). …….

Section-II(1 x 50 = 50 Marks)

2. A). …… (OR) B). …… (OR) C). …….

Section-III (1 x 50 = 50 Marks)

3. A). …… (OR) B). …… (OR) C). …….

Paper-II: History, Culture & Geography

Section-I - (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)

History and Culture of India, with special reference to Modern Period (1757 to 1947 A.D.)

Section-II (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)

History and Cultural Heritage of Telangana

Section-III (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)

Geography of India and Telangana

Paper-III: Indian Society, Constitution & Governance

Section-I (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)

Indian Society, Structure, Issues and Social Movements

Section-II (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)Constitution of India

Section-III (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)

Governance

Paper-IV: Economy & Development

Section-I (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)

Indian Economy and Development

Section-II (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)

Telangana Economy

Section-III (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)

Development and Environmental Problems

Paper-V: Science &Technology and Data Interpretation

Section-I (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)

The role and impact of Science and Technology

Section-II (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)

Modern Trends in application of knowledge of science

Section-III (25 x 2 = 50 Marks)

Data Interpretation and Problem Solving

Paper-VI: Telangana Movement and State Formation

Section-I (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)The idea of Telangana (1948-1970)

Section-II (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)

Mobilisational phase (1971 -1990)

Section-III (5 x 10 = 50 Marks)

Towards Formation of Telangana State (1991-2014)

Group-I Mains General English (Qualifying Test) (X Class Standard)

