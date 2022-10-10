TSPSC  Group–1 2022 Prelims Hall Tickets Available For Download Now

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced that hall tickets for the TSPSC 2022 Prelims hall tickets are now available for download. The TSPSC Group-1 Prelims Exam (screening test) will be held on October 16 from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

TSPSC has provided an opportunity for the candidates to download the hall tickets till the 16th of this month and so far 1,32,406 candidates have downloaded them on the first day.

Go to the TSPSC official website https: // tspsc . gov. in

Click on Download TSPSC Group 1 Hall ticket

Enter TSPSC ID and Date of birth and Submit

Your hall ticket will be displayed

Download and save a copy for further reference

Changes in TSPSC Test Booklet

The TSPSC has redesigned the test booklet as part of conducting the Group-1 examination. So far A, B, C, D had to be written instead of the test booklet series code. Apart from this, the test booklet has replaced the series with a six-digit number to make the examination more transparent. The prescribed booklet number has to be filled in on the OMR sheet.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Secretary of the Commission that the process of marking the test booklet number in the prescribed position on the OMR sheet with a blue or black ballpoint pen has been made available in detail on the website.

It is known that TSPSC has issued notification for 503 posts in the Group-I category and 3,80,202 applications have been received.

As part of the screening, a preliminary examination will be conducted to select 50 candidates for each post.

Also Read: TSPSC Group 1 Exam Dates Announced