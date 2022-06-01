TSPSC Extends Last Date For Submission Of Group-I Applications

Good news for those who faced a problem in applying online for the recruitment to Group 1 services. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has extended the deadline for the submission of TSPSC Group 1 applications. The eligible and interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website till June 4. A total of 3,35,143 candidates have applied for the examination till Tuesday.

The preliminary test for the TSPSC Group I is likely to be conducted either in the month of July or August. Coming to the Main exam, it would be either in the month of November or December 2022 respectively. The exact dates for the above examinations will be announced later. The preliminary test will be held at all district centres. The written examination (Main) will be held at Hyderabad (including HMDA Jurisdiction) or as decided by the Commission.

Here is the list of TSPS Group I posts:

Deputy Collector [ Civil Services, (Executive Branch)]

Deputy Superintendent of Police Category – II (Police Service)

Commercial Tax Officer (Commercial Tax Services)

Regional Transport Officer (Transport Service)

District Panchayat Officer (Panchayat Services)

District Registrar (Registration Services)

Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) (Jails Service)

Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Labour Service)

Assistant Excise Superintendent (Excise Service)

Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II (Municipal Administrative Service)

Assistant Director (Social Welfare) including District Social Welfare Officer (Social Welfare Service)

District Backward Classes Welfare Officer including Assistant Director (District Backward Classes Development Officer) (Backward Classes Welfare Service)

District Tribal Welfare Officer (Tribal Welfare Service).

District Employment Officer (Employment Service)

Administrative Officer including Lay Secretary & Treasurer Grade II (Medical & Health Services)

Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School (Treasuries and Accounts Service)

Assistant Audit Officer (State Audit Service)

Mandal Parishad Development Officer (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Service)

