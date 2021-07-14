TSPSC Extends Deadline For Application Correction

TSPSC: It is learned that a notification has been issued recently for the recruitment of 127 Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant cum Typist in PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary University, Telangana and Professor Jayashankar in Junior Assistant cum Typist posts in Telangana State Agriculture University. The TSPSC has issued a key statement regarding that notification. Read on to know the full details.

Professor Jaya Shankar Telangana State Agriculture University, PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary University in the state, has extended the deadline for correcting applications of candidates who have applied to various jobs till the 17th of this month.

At the request of the candidates, TSPSC has extended the edit option dates for another four days, according to a notification. Please visit the link for further information.

He further stated that the examination will be held solely in Hyderabad.