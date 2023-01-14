TSPSC to Conduct Group 1 Mains Exam in June

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday said the Group-1 Main exam will be conducted in June 2023. The pattern of Main examination would be displayed on the Commission’s website on January 18, the TSPSC said in a press release.

TSPSC released the Group-I Preliminary test results with 25,050 candidates provisionally qualifying for the Main exam.

The TSPSC had notified 503 vacancies under the Group-I services and conducted the preliminary test on October 16.

Stating that there was no minimum qualifying marks prescribed for any category, the number of candidates admitted to the Main examination was 50 times to the number vacancies available in each multi-zone, duly following the rule of reservation for community, gender, EWS, PH and Sports, which was introduced for the first time in the State, the Commission said.

Also Read: TSPSC Group-1 Prelims Result Released; Check List Here