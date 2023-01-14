TSPSC Group-1 Prelims Result Released; Check List Here

Jan 14, 2023, 07:20 IST
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced Group-1 preliminary examination results which was conducted on October 16, 2021 for 503 posts in various departments. A total of 25,050 candidates have qualified for the mains examination. 

The list of qualified candidates will be available on official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

The commission also informed that the mains examination will be conducted in the month of June. The examination pattern will be released on January 18, the commission said. 


