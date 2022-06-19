HYDERABAD: The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) issued notification for the direct recruitment of 82 Assistant Engineer (AE) (Electrical) posts in the department on Friday.

Applications are invited online from qualified candidates through the TSNPDCL website.

As per the notification, the starting date for the submission of the online application and payment of the fee is June 27.

The last date for payment of fee is July 11, till 5:00 PM)

The last date for submission of the online application is July 11 till 11:59 PM.

The candidates can download the hall tickets from August 6.

The examination will be held on August 14 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

For more details, they visit the official website - tsnpdcl. cgg. gov. in

Candidates are requested to go through the User Guide before filling up the online application form,” according to the notification dated June 17, 2022 issued by the NPDCL.

Qualification: Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering of a recognised University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act, or a State Act (or) an Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission / AICTE (or) any other qualification recognized as equivalent thereto (or) a pass in Section-‘A’ & ‘B’ of A.M.I.E. examination conducted by Institute of Engineers in Electrical/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Age (As on 01/01/2022): 44 years

Pay Scale: Rs.64,295-2655-69,605-3100-85,105-3560-99,345/-

Application Processing Fee: Rs.200/-

Examination Fee: Rs.120/-. However, the Applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ BC Communities, and applicants belonging to EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) and PH are exempted from payment of the examination fee.

Also Read: From Filmmakers To Engineers Look Who Made It To The IIMA PGPX Cohort 22-23