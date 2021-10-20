TSLSA Offers Legal Aid Services At District, Mandal Level

Sangareddy: Y Renuka, Member Secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), stated that the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Mandal Legal Service Authority (MLSA) will always be ready to assist people who are unable to employ attorneys due to budgetary constraints.

The Member Secretary stated that the courts treat all individuals equally, regardless of their socio-economic level, and urged that the Sangareddy district authorities and elected representatives spread the word among the people about the Legal Services Authority's services.

Renuka stated authorities and elected representatives must play a key role in spreading knowledge about the services given by DLSA during a teleconference with ZP CEO, DRDO, DLPOs, ZPTCs, MPPs, MPTCs, and Sarpanches from the office of the district judge, Justice B Papi Reddy, in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

The TSLSA Member Secretary stated that the Legal Service Act was enacted 25 years ago in the country and that there will be DSLA at the district level and MLSA at the Mandal level. She urged authorities and elected officials to raise awareness among residents about the services offered by the Legal Services Authorities.

The para-legal service volunteers began spreading awareness in the communities on October 2, according to District Judge Justice Papi Reddy. He stated that the educational programmes will be continued through November 14 as part of the 42-day programme.

The event was attended by Collector Sangareddy M Hanumatha Rao, Superintendent of Police Ramana Kumar, Special Excise Magistrate J Hanumantha Rao, DLSA Secretary Ch Ashalalatha, Additional Collector Rajaharshi Sha, and others.