TSLPRB 2022: Notification For Police Constable And SI Recruitment, Check Dates

TSLPRB 2022 Notifications: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on Monday issued notifications for direct recruitment to 16,614 posts in departments of Police, Special Protection Force, Disaster Response & Fire Services and Prison & Corrections Services.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board , has published the TSLPRB Notification 2022 inviting candidates to apply online for the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable.

Aspirants who are interested and eligible to apply for the Telangana Police Constable Recruitment 2022 or Telangana Sub Inspector Recruitment can apply online by visiting the official website- www tslprb in.

There will be a three-phase selections process. A Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and the Final Written Examination (FWE).

The online application form for the 16,581 posts of Sub Inspector and Police Constable under various categories is going to start on 2nd May 2022 and the last date for application is the 20th May 2022.

