TSICET 2023 Exam Dates

The notification for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET-2023) for admission into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses was released by TSCHE chairman Prof. R. Limbadri at the Kakatiya University here on Tuesday. From March 6 to May 6, eligible candidates can register and submit their application forms online without paying a late fee.While the fee for the test is Rs 550 for SC/ST/Differently abled candidates, others have to pay Rs 750.

"The last day for the registration and submission of the applications with a late fee of Rs 250 is May 12, and with a late fee of Rs 500, it is May 18," TSICET Convener Prof. P. Varalaxmi said.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions each day on May 26 and 27. The preliminary key will be announced on June 5, and the deadline for submitting objections to the preliminary key is June 8. The results will be announced on June 20. The exam will be given at 75 centers.