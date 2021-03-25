TSCHE Postpones UG, PG Semester Exams in Telangana: Check New Examination Schedule

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday postponed all the semester exams of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses under different universities across the State. This is in view of the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

“We have postponed degree and PG semester exams under all universities. A revised schedule will be announced soon by the universities concerned,” TSCHE Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said.

The government had on Tuesday announced the closure of all educational institutions, barring medical colleges, from Wednesday. It had, however, decided to continue online/distance learning as done earlier.

Universities, including Osmania, JNTUH, and Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University, had initially decided to go ahead with the regular and supplementary exams as per schedule following Covid-19 safety protocols. Now, with TSCHE’s announcement, however, all semester exams now stand postponed.

Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education (i/c) Syed Omer Jaleel told Registrars of all the universities that while institutes can go ahead with online classes and examinations, they would have to postpone ongoing and scheduled offline classes and exams.

A revised timetable would be released soon, said OU authorities. The University of Hyderabad announced that the decision to allow the return of terminal semester PG students and research scholars (except the 2020 batch) to the campus was being put on hold until further notice.

Also Read: Mega Recruitment Drive In Telangana Soon To Fill 50K Govt Vacancies