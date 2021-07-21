TSCHE Key Decision on Telangana EAMCET 2021

Telangana students can now re-schedule their TS Eamcet date 2021 if it's clashing with the BITSAT 2021. BITSAT-2021, for admissions into various Birla Institute of Technology & Science courses, is scheduled to be held from August 3 to 9 while the TS Eamcet is said to be conducted between August 4 and 10 with the engineering test to be conducted from August 4 to 6.

Candidates who registered for both the entrance tests and have their exam dates clashing can change the Eamcet exam date a day before or after their BITSAT, said the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Such students should email the exam coordinator at convener.eamcet@tsche.ac.in with their request. For example, if a student has both Eamcet and BITSAT on August 5 then he or she can reschedule the Eamcet test to August 4 or 6.

Students who tested positive for Covid or are in quarantine will also be permitted to take the Eamcet, but only on the final day of the schedule or at a later date like the previous year. Students in this situation must submit a request to the exam chairperson along with appropriate reports.