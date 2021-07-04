TSCHE Drops 72 Degree Colleges From DOST Over Zero Enrolment

This year, 72-degree colleges in the state will be denied admission to various degree courses through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2021. This was due to the fact that these colleges had zero enrollments for the previous two years.

The decision was made recently at a meeting attended by officials from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, as well as vice-chancellors from six traditional universities.

Officials said that “Some colleges receive affiliation from the relevant university, but they do not receive sufficient enrollments, and those who do enroll move to other colleges in subsequent counsellings, leaving them with no admissions. As a result, colleges that have had no admissions for two years in a row will not be able to upload their college information to the DOST website. This choice was made in order to avoid confusion in students”

In the meantime, on Saturday, the web options for college and seat allotment began. After registering on the DOST, a total of 13,479 candidates paid the fee, and 2,126 candidates used their web options until the last count on Saturday.