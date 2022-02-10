TSCHE to Decide EAMCET Date After JEE Schedule

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 is expected to be held in June. Students will have four weeks until the EAMCET because the intermediate tests for main courses end on May 5. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will provide a schedule after reviewing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Schedule. This is to ensure that the EAMCET and JEE Main exam dates do not clash, as a high number of students from the state appear for both entrance exams.

The TSCHE has already chosen Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad Rector, Prof A Govardhan, as chairperson for the entrance test for admissions into different engineering, agricultural, and pharmacy courses in the State. The Council has also formed an admissions committee, which is in charge of administering entrance exams and making admissions through EAMCET. The group will meet soon to settle on a timeline, and an announcement will be made in March.

The TSCHE plans to hold the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test in June for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders seeking lateral entrance into second-year engineering and pharmacy courses at engineering and pharmacy institutes. The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) will also be held in June. "The EAMCET will be held four weeks following the end of intermediate major examinations on May 5," an official stated.