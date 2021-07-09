TSBIE Warns Private Junior Colleges Operating in Unauthorised Buildings

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), on Thursday, warned private junior colleges for running classes in unauthorized buildings without affiliation from the Board. It further said that many complaints were received stating that many private junior colleges were taking admissions and running classes.

In this context, the TSBIE reiterates that any institution that violates the rules, regulations and guidelines prescribed by the government will be punished and necessary action will be taken against them. The Board instructed the managements not to conduct physical classes under any circumstances unless ordered by the government.

The TSBIE had directed that they conduct digital classes for Intermediate second-year students from July 1 due to Covid 19 pandemic. The digital classes for general courses are being broadcast on Doordarshan from 8 am to 10.30 am, and 3 pm to 6 pm. In the case of vocational courses, the digital classes are being aired on T-SAT network channels from 7 am to 9 am, and 5 pm to 8.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Inter Board had extended the last date for taking admissions into first year for the 2021-22 academic year up to July 31. It later instructed all the principals to follow the extended date while receiving admissions.