HYDERABAD: Following CBSE's syllabus reduction directive in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) also made similar recommendations to reduce 30 per cent syllabus for Humanities and Languages and will be applicable only for academic year 2O2O-21, for the Intermediate Public Examination (I.P.E.) March 2021 and Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (I.P.A.S.E) May, 2021 only.

A daily reported that final exams will be held on the basis of these 70 per cent syllabus only. The details of the syllabus is provided in the official website of TSBIE: tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Tpoics like early vedic period, indus valley civilization have bee removed. From history II, topics like age of Satavahanas, Post Kakatiya Period, Quit India movement, Telangana Praja Samithi, Eight Point Formula in unit-X (Separate Telangana State Movement-Early Phase), Non-Cooperation Movements in unit-XI (Separate Telangana State Movement-Later Phase) unit-XII (Fairs and Festivals of Telangana) have been removed from the syllabus for the 2020-21 academic year.

For intermediate students, topics like liberalism, communism have been removed from political science.

The Board also said that syllabus of intermediate second year subjects of History, Economics, Political Science (Civics), Geography, Public Administration, Commerce and Accountancy, and for intermediate First year syllabus of Telugu (Second Language) has been revised separately.