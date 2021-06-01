TSBIE Postpones TS Inter Classes 2021

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education postponed online classes for the academic year 2021-22 on Monday, which were set to begin on June 1. This applies to all junior college administrators in the state.

The Board had already declared that online programs would begin on June 1 in its admission timetable. "Normally, all regular classes begin on June 1," the TSBIE said in a press release.

"However, due to the current prevailing Covid-19 pandemic conditions and continued lockdown in the State, the beginning of online classes for this academic year 2021-22 is hereby postponed until further orders," the TSBIE stated.

The first-phase admissions procedure for junior colleges will continue through July 5. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Inter Board did not accept applications from government junior institutions. For students seeking admission to government junior colleges, the Inter Board has created an online self-enrollment alternative form.

You can enroll on the official website of Telangana Inter Board