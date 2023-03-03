TSBIE Issues Notice To Sri Chaitanya Junior College

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) sent a notice to the management of Sri Chaitanya Junior College on Thursday, for an explanation over the student suicide on the college premises. According to TSBIE authorities, the board has already given notice to the college administration, requesting the details of the incident. According to the early findings of the board officials, the student was verbally and physically harassed by college staff members.

The senior officer of TSBIE informed the college management that it was expected to respond to the notice in the given period over the incident. Depending on the explanation, an action may be taken, such as disaffiliation or shutting down the college. The staff members are currently the subject of an investigation by the police, who have already filed criminal charges against them.