TSBIE to Finalize TS Inter Exam Dates, Academic Calendar

Telangana Inter Board: Inter Students should be on the lookout for alerts from the TSBIE. The Inter Board has taken some important decisions regarding this year's exams.

Inter board examinations in Telangana are expected to take place in the last week of October.

The inter-board exams scheduled for this year's academic calendar in Telangana were cancelled over corona fears.

The new academic calendar shows 220 working days starting July 1st. This year, the Inter Board aims to shorten the Dussehra and Sankranti vacations.

It's also being said that the Inter-Board will conduct half-yearly exams this year.

Exams for the half year will most likely be held in the last week of October.

In the last week of February 2022, practicals will be held. The Inter Annual Examinations are scheduled to take place from March 23 to April 12, 2022, according to the Inter Board.

By the end of May next year, the Advanced Supplementary Examinations are expected to be held.

This year's curriculum, like last year's, is expected to be 70%.