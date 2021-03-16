TS Weather Report: Temperature in Different Districts of Telangana

Day temperature has been on the rise in Telangana while night temperatures are also increasing day by day. Areas like Nawabpet, Balanagar in Mahabubnagar district recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8 degree Celsius. Some areas in Rangareddy and Medchal- Malkajgiri districts recorded the highest minimum temperatures of 20.8 degree Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, dry weather conditions prevailed in Telangana due to the flow of South-easterly winds which resulted in an increase in the temperature. The temperature in the next three days is expected to hover around 36-37 degree Celsius.

Also Read: 14 People, Including 11 Teachers Test Covid Positive In Mancherial