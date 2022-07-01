TS TET 2022 Results Declared, Check Direct Link

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Department Of School Education released Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) results on Friday, July 1st. The TET exam was held on June 12 (Sunday) and TET Convener Radha Reddy released the final key of TET on June 29.

The test was administered at 2,683 centers across the state of Telangana. While 3,51,468 people applied for TET Paper-1, 3,18,506 (90.62 per cent) attended for the exam. While 2,77,884 people applied for TS Paper-2, 251,070 (90.35 per cent) attended for the exam.

How to Check TS TET 2022 Results Paper 1 and TS TET 2022 Results Paper 2

Visit direct link available on sakshieducation.com

Enter your hall ticket number and submit

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download a copy of the score card for further reference

TET scores validity

The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for an appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

Percentage of qualifying marks for different categories

Applicability

The TS-TET shall apply to all schools referred to in clause (n) of Section 2of the RTE Act. However, a school referred to in sub-clause (iv) of clause (n) of Section 2 of the RTE Act may exercise the option of considering either the TET conducted by the Central Government or the TS-TET.

Weightage Of TS-TET Scores In The Teacher Recruitment

As per G.O.Ms.No.36, School Education (Trg) Dept., dt.23.12.2015 cited under ref.1, 20% weightage is given to TET score in Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana.

However, mere qualifying the TET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

Exemption from passing TET

Teachers who were appointed before NCTE notification dt: 23.08.2010 by a competent authority in Govt. /Local Authority as per Recruitment Rules prevalent at that time are exempted from appearing TET.

