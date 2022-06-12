TS TET 2022 Result Date; Check Details

HYDERABAD: The results of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 which was conducted in 2,683 centres across the State on Sunday, are scheduled to be released on June 27.

Out of 3,51,468 registered candidates, 3,18,506 appeared for paper-I which was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon in 1,480 centres. 2,77,900 candidates registered out of whom 2,51,070 (90.35 per cent) appeared for the paper-II held in 1,203 centres from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Paper-I is for candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V, whereas paper-II is for candidate who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Candidates intending to be a teacher either for Classes I to V or Classes VI to VIII have to appear for both paper-I and II.

Also Read: Sabitha Indra Reddy Confirms Telangana School Reopening Date